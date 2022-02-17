Birmingham City have had an unflattering season so far. Sitting comfortably above the relegation zone in 18th, Lee Bowyer will be hoping for progression next season.

We all know about their recent success developing youngsters. England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham once blessed the academy of Birmingham City.

Amongst their current batch of talented youngsters playing in the Premier League 2 Divison 2 is Jude’s brother, Jobe Bellingham. Jobe is one of the stand out talents, but we have looked at three other players that it is worth keeping your eyes on in 2022…

Kyle Hurst

At the age of 20, Hurst has made a name for himself in the U23s. Hurst netted five goals in 19 appearances in the 2020/21 season for the U23s.

This season he has netted three goals in 15 appearances for U23s.

To help the youngster gain experience, Hurst was loaned out to Alvechurch.

Alvechurch plays in the Southern League Premier Division Central. This exposure to first-team non-league football will be beneficial to the young man.

Oriol Soldevila

This kid is a really exciting talent for Birmingham City. The attacking midfielder was released by Barcelona and joined Blues to break into the first-team quickly.

He has impressed throughout this season in the Premier League 2. Soldevila has made 13 appearances, scoring four and assisting four.

The former La Masia player will be keen to get the call up to the senior squad and show he is ready for first-team action.

Mitchell Roberts

The captain of the U23s, Roberts is another player with a big future in football. A commanding centre-half, Roberts has had a good career so far at the academy level.

Roberts made his Blues debut in the FA Cup and has made one Championship appearance this season.

In January, Roberts extended his contract at St Andrews and was sent out on loan to League Two side, Carlisle United.

Roberts made a strong start at Carlisle United last weekend. He will be keen to make a good impression for the rest of the season.