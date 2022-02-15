Blackburn Rovers completed the loan signing of Deyo Zeefuik in the January transfer window, bringing him in to bolster Tony Mowbray’s options on the right-hand side.

The flying Dutchman arrived at Ewood Park last month, coming in to provide some cover and competition for academy graduate and first-team mainstay Ryan Nyambe.

Since then, Hertha Berlin loanee Zeefuik has played four times across all competitions, though he hasn’t hit his stride with Blackburn Rovers just yet. He filled in as a forward in his first start but struggled to make an impact and hasn’t caught the eye as a wing-back just yet.

Zeefuik was left out of Monday night’s goalless draw with West Brom, missing out through a hamstring injury.

So do Blackburn Rovers have an option to buy Zeefuik?

The 23-year-old’s loan deal with Blackburn Rovers does include an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

It isn’t an obligation though, so Zeefuik will have to impress over the final months of the season if he is to earn a long-term move to the Lancashire-based club.

What has been said about a permanent move?

As said before, Zeefuik will have to show he deserves a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers, and Mowbray is more than ready to give him the chances to do so.

The Rovers boss has said the loaned-in wing-back will be given “opportunities” to show he can earn a permanent move, especially given fellow right-sided ace Nyambe’s contract situation at Ewood Park.