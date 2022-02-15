League Two club Walsall have announced the appointment of new manager Michael Flynn on their official club website.

The news comes following the departure of former boss Matthew Taylor earlier this month.

Flynn, who previously managed League Two rivals Newport County, has signed a contract with the Saddlers to keep him as manager until 2024.

In his four-and-a-half-year spell with Newport County, where he also enjoyed four separate spells as a player, he guided his squad to two play-off finals, twice missing out on promotion.

On the club’s official site, Flynn expressed his delight at joining the Saddlers, saying:

“I can’t wait to get going. It’s a fantastic football club, I remember playing against them many years ago, Paul Merson was in charge so that does go back a while.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me. I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness.

“I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.”

Chairman Leigh Pomlett added: “I’m delighted to bring in someone of Michael’s ambition and experience to the football club.

“His experience having managed at this level of football will be invaluable and I now expect us to stabilise and climb the table.”

The report also confirms that Neil McDonald, who was in temporary charge at the Bescot Stadium, has departed the club.

Big change needed

Walsall experienced a mixed start to the season but a dreadful run of seven losses across January and February spelled the end for ex-Portsmouth and Bolton midfielder Taylor, who had been in the dugout since May last year.

The threat of relegation is still real for Walsall but the club’s fans and ownership will now be hoping for a change in fortune under an exciting new coach who has proven himself as a more than competent manager at League Two level.

Flynn faces a rather tough test in his first match, travelling to Gloucestershire to face league leaders Forest Green Rovers. Rob Edwards’ side haven’t lost since November so a first match victory for Flynn will be a tough ask.

However, fans will be buoyant and certainly optimistic that this is a shift in the right direction for the club.