Ex-Manchester City winger Brandon Barker has joined Championship side Reading on a short-term deal, as announced on the club’s official website.

Barker left former club Rangers by mutual consent on 31st January and has signed a contract with Veljko Paunovic’s side after a successful trial earlier this month.

The contract runs until the end of the current season.

Upon the confirmation of Barker’s arrival, club CEO Dayong Pang said:

“Brandon is a player we have been keeping a close watch on for a number of weeks now and we are very pleased he has agreed to join the club.

“He will add additional competition for first-team places and will hopefully play a key part in the all-important final third of our season.”



Barker signed his first pro deal with Premier League giants Manchester City back in 2014 and made his debut for the club in the FA Cup under Manuel Pellegrini.

The Mancunian failed to make his mark in the first team at the Etihad Stadium – unsurprising given he was fighting with Raheem Sterling, Samir Nasri and David Silva for a spot. Loan spells at Rotherham United, NAC Breda, Hibernian and Preston North End followed before Barker teamed up with Rangers on a permanent basis in 2019.

At the Ibrox, he managed just three goals in 16 appearances across two seasons under manager Steven Gerrard before managing 19 matches for Oxford United last season.

Avoiding the drop

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic moved to deliver his verdict on the move, stating that he hopes his hunger and positivity can have a positive impact on the Royals. He said:

“During his time training with us at Bearwood Park, he has shown us his ability, his hunger and the positive attitude he can bring to this squad for the final three months of the season and I am looking forward to integrating him quickly into our squad.”

Barker will be tasked with bolstering a failing Reading attack as Paunovic gets used to the prospect of relegation. The club also signed Tom Ince on loan in January transfer window and will be hoping that these signings are enough to keep them clear of the drop.

The Royals are in dire form, losing their last seven matches and failing to record a win since November last year, leaving them in 21st.

Next up, Reading face fellow strugglers Peterborough. A win would increase the gap between the club and the drop zone but a loss would mean they are firmly in contention to go down.