Huddersfield Town recruited Levi Colwill on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and the young defender has been a huge hit with the Terriers since.

The 18-year-old linked up with Carlos Corberan’s side on a season-long loan deal in a bid to pick up first-team experience away from Stamford Bridge.

Colwill made the move after impressing in Chelsea’s youth ranks, but few will have expected him to be as important as he has been since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Southampton-born prodigy has played 21 times for Huddersfield Town across all competitions so far, managing one goal and one assist and helping keep nine Championship clean sheets.

Do Huddersfield Town have an option to buy?

No, the Terriers will not have the option to make Colwill’s loan move permanent at the end of the season. It’s clear to see why Chelsea wouldn’t want to let go of the youngster permanently too given how impressive he has been this season.

In the statement confirming Colwill’s loan move to Huddersfield Town, there is no mention of a permanent option.

What could next season hold for Colwill?

Although no plans will be set in stone just yet, TEAMtalk has reported that Thomas Tuchel is ready to give the Huddersfield Town loan star a chance to impress when he returns to Chelsea in the summer.

The report states that the England youth international will be assessed over the course of pre-season as Tuchel looks at the possibility of a defensive revamp, so Colwill will be hoping to make good on his chance.