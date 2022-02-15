We’re now well beyond the midway point in the season, and the Championship table is starting to take shape.

Fulham look like they’re going to go on and claim the title whilst Bournemouth look set to finish just behind them after a run of three wins in a row.

In the play-off places though, it all seems up for grabs as it stands. There’s a clutch of teams who could yet claim a top-six spot, with Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough currently occupying the four play-off places.

But just outside the top six lurks a number of in-form sides, like Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton Town, whilst West Brom now look resigned to another season of Championship football.

So which teams do you think will make up the Sky Bet Championship’s top six this season? The72 has had their say on the matter, and you can see out predictions in our latest YouTube video below: