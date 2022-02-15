Millwall loan man Luke Freeman could be out until the end of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Millwall recruited Freeman on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal youngster made the move to The Den in a bid to pick up more game time away from Sheffield United and to bolster Gary Rowett’s creative options in midfield.

However, a hefty blow has now emerged, with News at Den reporting that Freeman could be out for the rest of the season through injury.

The report states that the 29-year-old has damaged his hamstring and underwent scans at the weekend to confirm the severity of the injury. It comes after Freeman has made only one appearance for the Lions, coming on off the bench in the defeat to Fulham.

An unwelcome blow…

The news of Freeman’s injury will come as a hefty blow to Rowett and Millwall, with injury problems causing enough trouble for the club this season.

Blows to a host of players have left Rowett with limited options over the course of the campaign, and this latest injury to Freeman means he will be without another creative outlet.

It will be hoped that Freeman’s injury isn’t as severe as initially reported but if so, Millwall will be determined to get him back on the road to recovery as soon and as safely as possible in a bid to get him back amongst the action before the season comes to a close.