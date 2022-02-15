Sunderland coach Michael Proctor has admitted that he has found his interim role at the helm ‘massively disappointing’ in an interview with the Shields Gazette.

The coach, who headed a coaching team with Mike Dodds following Lee Johnson’s exit last month, has claimed that the experience left them ‘really frustrated’ and that new manager Alex Neil is joining the club during a ‘whirlwind’ period.

Proctor had been coaching Sunderland U23s after the departure of Elliott Dickman last year. Proctor remains at the club in that capacity following the new managerial appointment at the Stadium of Light.

Despite his frustration, Proctor highlighted that he thinks it was a ‘good experience’.

He told the Shields Gazette: “It is what it is, obviously we’re really disappointed with the way results went and it wasn’t for the want of trying, believe me.

“We’re really frustrated with how things have gone, if you ask me have I enjoyed it, obviously not because of the way the results have gone.

“It’s a good experience which will hopefully stand me in good stead for the future but we’re massively disappointed.”

New chapter

Sunderland parted ways with manager Johnson on 30th January and were without a permanent boss until the appointment of ex-Preston and Norwich City manager Neil on 11th February.

“We are just in a bit of a handover period at the minute,” added Proctor.

“The manager just came in on Friday into a whirlwind if you like so we’re trying to ease that transition, helping him get to know the players as quickly as possible.”

Johnson’s firing came as a surprise to many, even after an untimely 6-0 hammering at the hands of Bolton Wanderers. The Black Cats had only lost one in their previous 13 matches, dating back to November last year.

The club’s fortunes worsened following Johnson’s departure with the club losing all three matches with their short-term coaching set-up prior to Neil’s arrival. The Black Cats drew against lowly AFC Wimbledon last time out in a feisty affair which saw the referee Simon Mather produce 13 yellow cards, including two for Wimbledon goalscorer Luke McCormick.

Sunderland face promotion rivals Milton Keynes Dons in their next match as they hope to get to winning ways under their new manager who has heaps of Championship pedigree.