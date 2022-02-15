League Two outfit Colchester United have announced that young midfielder Ryan Lowe has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The youngster is an academy graduate at Florence Park and teams up with the first-team and interim head coach Wayne Brown as the club look to push further away from the drop zone and non-league obscurity.

Lowe has captained the Under-18 Colchester side to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, featuring against Swindon Town, Arsenal and Newcastle United, and has experienced some game time with the Under-23s too.

Lowe was even named as a substitute in Brown’s recent matchday selection against Leyton Orient.

The midfielder is excited by the prospect of first-team minutes, saying on the club’s site:

“I was speechless when I was told. I’ve come a long way since joining the academy and I feel like I’ve put good performances in this season and hopefully I can keep kicking on and carry on my career.

“I want to keep improving and take every day as it comes, and hopefully by the end of the season I’ll have made my debut. That would be a dream, but I’ll keep taking every day as it comes.”

Interim coach Brown, who has been at the helm since Hayden Mullins’ departure last month, will be praying the youngster can contribute straight away with the threat of relegation still looming over the Us.

The club have failed to put together back-to-back victories this season but have only lost one of their last six games, signalling a potential upturn in form. The addition of Lowe gives Brown an extra option in the attacking midfield areas ahead of a feisty end to the League Two campaign.

The youngster expressed his joy at signing a contract via his Twitter account, saying: ‘Happy to sign my first professional contract. The hard work continues.’

Brown’s Colchester United side will hope get points from their next few games against Northampton Town and Hartlepool as they push towards security.