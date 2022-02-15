Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield United to defeat Hull City 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United host Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight as they look to maintain their push for a play-off spot.

Although the Blades’ winning run was halted with a draw against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Paul Heckingbottom’s side still have plenty of momentum behind them. Sheffield United sit in 9th spot heading into tonight’s tie, sitting three points away from the play-offs with games in hand on most of the teams around them.

As for Hull City, after Shota Arveladze got off to a perfect start at the MKM Stadium, the Tigers have fallen to three consecutive defeats. They occupy 19th place as it stands and are a healthy 12 points away from the relegation zone, but they will be determined to pick up a much-needed win to ease the nerves.

However, Sky Sports pundit doesn’t anticipate a return to winning ways for Hull City, predicting a 2-1 Sheffield United win. He said:

“Sheffield United’s winning run came to an end with that draw at Huddersfield, but it is still a point picked up and they are still leering with menace at the play-off places.

“Hull are losing momentum now under Shota Arveladze. They still have a big old gap to the bottom three, but they will want to get the positivity back soon. I can’t see that happening at Bramall Lane, however. Home win.”

Different ends of the table…

Although in different contexts, both sides will be determined to take all three points tonight.

A victory for Sheffield United would be massive for their promotion hopes and they could jump into the play-off spots with all three points. Defeat to Hull City would certainly be a blow, especially given their recent form.

But the Tigers’ recent form is exactly why the Blades can expect a fight tonight. Arveladze’s side will be determined to take the points back to Humberside to boost spirits after a difficult few weeks, but it may well be another tough night for his side.