Nottingham Forest finds themselves in a play-off scrap this season, currently sitting in currently 7th place and two points off 6th.

Manager Steve Cooper has been widely praised for the work he has done at the City Ground. Getting the best out of the experienced players and bleeding in youngsters such as Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest’s academy is blessed with some quality youngsters, and here’s three Nottingham Forest youngsters to keep an eye on in 2022…

Dale Taylor

The 18-year-old is yet to feature for Nottingham Forest’s first-team but has made one substitute appearance for Northern Ireland.

He is a young man with exceptional quality – quality that manager Cooper has been quick to identify.

Taylor has impressed at the U18s, scoring two goals in four games. This has earned him minutes at the U23 level for Nottingham Forest.

As the season comes to a close, Taylor may be given a chance to prove himself in first-team games depending on their importance.

For now, keep an eye on this young man in the U18s and U23s.

Detlef Esapa Osong

At only 17 years old, the powerful striker is making a real name for himself in the youth squad.

He signed his first professional contract in January and is a vital part of the U18 team. In just nine games, he has five goals.

Osong will be keen to keep progressing and become an established player in the U23 squad next season.

He is another player who is worth following to see how his career progresses over the next few years.

Jayden Richardson

A player slightly older than Osong and Taylor, Richardson is 21 and is impressing on loan at Notts County this season.

Richardson has had several loans over the past two seasons. Last season he spent the campaign at Forest Green Rovers, making 32 appearances.

The right-back did make two appearances for Nottingham Forest before they opted to send him out on loan in December but has previously made his ambitions with the red side of Nottingham clear.

Richardson is certainly another name for the immediate future at the City Ground…