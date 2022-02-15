Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for Millwall vs QPR, stating he thinks nothing will be able to split the two sides.

Millwall host promotion hopefuls QPR on Tuesday night as they bid to build some momentum off the back of their weekend win over Steve Morison’s Cardiff City.

The Lions secured a 2-1 win over the Bluebirds, keeping them firmly among the mid-table pack. Gary Rowett’s side sit a comfortable 20 points clear of the relegation zone and nine points away from the play-offs, so a late charge for the top-six isn’t completely off the cards just yet.

As for QPR, Mark Warburton’s side are right amongst this season’s promotion hopefuls. The R’s sit in 4th place as it stands, five points ahead of 7th placed Nottingham Forest and six points behind 2nd placed Bournemouth in the automatic promotion places. QPR will be determined to return to winning ways on Tuesday night following their thoroughly disappointing loss to Barnsley at the weekend.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the tie, anticipating a 1-1 draw. He said:

“Millwall under Gary Rowett just seem to have the knack of plucking out a win whenever they need it to keep themselves ticking over, like they did against Cardiff at the weekend. They are very comfortable in mid-table.

“QPR will be reeling from that defeat at Barnsley. It was a missed opportunity at a time they could really have kept the pressure up on Bournemouth in second. They will want to bounce back, but I think they only get a point here.”

An intriguing tie awaits…

Millwall have proven themselves to be a nuisance for promotion hopefuls before and after their loss to Barnsley, QPR will not be underestimating tonight’s opponents.

QPR will be hoping not to slip up again, while Millwall will be looking to pull off an impressive scalp, so an intriguing Championship clash awaits.

The game kicks off at The Den at 19:45 tonight.