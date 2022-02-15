Football pundit and ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that Liverpool might ‘rue the fact’ that they didn’t get a deal over the line for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho last month.

Whelan has claimed he would be ‘very surprised if a deal didn’t happen’ after Football Insider revealed, via a recruitment source earlier this month, that Liverpool will be re-entering talks to sign the youngster by the end of February.

He said to Football Insider’s Connor Whitley:

“They were in a good position last month. But why they failed to get that deal done during the January window – I do not know. He looks a real player.”

Liverpool are reported to have narrowly missed out on him last month as they put the final touches on a move to Anfield for the former Benfica academy star.

Fresh reports this month have reignited continental interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Whelan also suggests that Liverpool may regret not getting the deal over the line this winter as he may attract from even more sides if his superb performances continue in the Championship and lead Fulham to promotion back to the top flight.

He said:

“Liverpool may well rue the fact that they didn’t get that deal over the line.

“They’ll be far more competition for his signature come the end of the season. He’s really putting himself on the radar.”

However, it does appear Liverpool remain prime candidates for his signature and the club hope to get the deal finalised before the end of this month.

Carvalho has excelled for Fulham this season under Marco Silva in what has been a remarkable campaign for the club. The team currently sit six points clear at the top of the Championship and are unbeaten in the league in 2022.

The Portuguese-born star, who has featured for England up to Under-18 level, has scored seven and assisted five in the league this season for the Championship league leaders.