Joe Rothwell is having an excellent season for Blackburn Rovers as his side look to challenge Bournemouth and Fulham for an automatic promotion spot.

The midfield magician has provided seven assists this term and pitched in with three goals of his own in 30 Championship appearances.

It comes as no surprise that his exploits have garnered interest from Rothwell’s Championship rivals. Bournemouth were certainly frontrunners for his signature in January but failed to pull it off.

His manager Tony Mowbray will be glad that he didn’t switch to a tight promotion rival. But is he set to make the move away from Ewood Park after four seasons with the club?

Here we look at the latest and weigh up his chances of leaving Blackburn…

Do Bournemouth still want Rothwell?

Bournemouth’s interest in Rothwell in the winter window was certainly no secret. It was reported by The Lancashire Telegraph that Rothwell was subject to three separate bids, all rejected by Rovers.

Chicago Fire were after him this winter but were not able to lure him over to America.

His manager has since praised his attitude since the club batted off the interest. He had reportedly expressed a decision to leave Ewood Park last month.

Since the closure of the window, no fresh reports have emerged of Bournemouth’s interest which is good news for Rovers’ fans.

Will Rothwell leave Blackburn this summer?

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and his future may depend on what league his side are in next term.

If Mowbray’s men can achieve promotion, Rothwell could play his first Premier League minutes and be part of Rovers’ first top-flight team since 2012.