Angelo Fulgini has been integral this season for French side Angers with his impressive performances.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder has played a huge part in helping the Ligue 1 club away from the threat of relegation this season, pitching in with four goals and three assists in 23 games.

It’s unsurprising that his exploits have peaked the interest of a number of clubs. Along with Borussia Monchengladbach and Sevilla, Championship side Fulham are reported to have been keen on the midfield maestro.

But do Marco Silva’s side still hold an interest in Fulgini and is he likely to move on from Angers in the summer? Here we summarise the latest on the story…

Are Fulham still keen?

In January, it seemed likely that Fulgini was set to pack his bags and move to Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach. However, Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger later confirmed on transfer deadline day that the deal was off.

News of Fulham’s interest appears to have subsided as there has been no real rumours of linking the Frenchman with a move to Craven Cottage this year. The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59) reported that the Cottagers were preparing an £18m bid for him but nothing has materialised.

It seems unlikely that will Fulgini team up with the London club next season but, should they achieve promotion but still lose Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa on his return from Naples, a replacement will be needed.

Will he leave Angers this summer?

The general consensus appears to be that Fulgini has outgrown his club and it is expected that he will be at a different team come the summer.

There has been no news on the transfer front regarding Fulgini since the closure of the transfer window but, if he continues in the form he is in, it is highly likely that rumours will fly and bids will pour in for the former France U21 international in the summer.

Marseille and Burnley are amongst the other clubs touted to be interested over the last few months.

Fulgini could move anywhere in Europe and maybe he could still be on Fulham’s radar as they look for extra midfield depth in the summer.