Portsmouth man Louis Thompson has spoken highly of life at Fratton Park, stating he feels “settled” with the League One club.

Thompson linked up with Portsmouth on a free transfer last summer, coming in to bolster Danny Cowley’s midfield options.

The former Norwich City man only penned a one-year deal upon his arrival at Fratton Park though, and he is yet to agree on a new deal with Portsmouth, leaving question marks around his future with the club.

However, Thompson has now opened up on life with Pompey, stating he feels “settled” on the south coast.

As quoted by The News, midfielder Thompson spoke highly of life with the Blues, saying it’s a “pleasure” play in front of the Portsmouth fans as he continues to live out “every young kids’ dream”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel settled here.

“I like the area and I like being in the south.

“What’s not love about being here by the coast when you are enjoying your football? It’s a pleasure to play in front of these fans. It’s every young kids’ dream to be paid to play football and I’m enjoying every day I do it here.”

The season so far…

Although Thompson’s campaign has been disrupted by injury somewhat, he has shown he has an important role to play for Cowley’s side and can continue to do so in the long run.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer in Pompey’s recent 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, further cementing his spot in Cowley’s starting XI after three consecutive League One starts.

On an individual level, it has been a good campaign for Thompson, but the midfielder will be determined to round it off with at least a top-six finish for Portsmouth. A recent run of shaky form has damaged Pompey’s promotion hopes, but it isn’t out of the realms of possibility yet. As it stands, Portsmouth sit in 11th place, nine points away from the play-offs with 16 games left.