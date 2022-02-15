Plymouth Argyle’s move to sign Ryan Broom on loan from Peterborough United last summer has turned out to be a masterstroke.

The attacking midfielder has been a real hit with the Pilgrims since his temporary switch from the Posh.

Broom, 25, has made 34 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with three goals and six assists.

He has helped Steven Schumacher’s side rise to 6th in the League One as they eye a promotion to the Championship.

Do Plymouth have an option to buy Broom?

Plymouth do not have an option to buy Broom on a permanent deal and his move was just a season-long loan deal, as detailed on their official club website when he joined.

He signed for his parent club Peterborough back in 2020 from Cheltenham Town but has since struggled to make an impact at London Road, playing just 18 times to date.

The Welshman was also loaned out to Burton Albion last term and still has another 12 months to run on his contract.

Has anything been said about his future?

Broom was a man in-demand in the January transfer window and turned down a move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen as he wanted to see out his stay with Plymouth, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The report said he wanted to end the campaign at Home Park and decide his future in the summer.

Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry said at the time:

“There are actually three clubs in for Ryan, but he wants to stay at Plymouth. He’s very happy down there, but they have yet to make a bid for him.”

Time will tell whether Plymouth make a permanent swoop for him and it may depend on what league they are in next season.