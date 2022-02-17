Swansea City can play without pressure for the remainder of this season, with relegation now looking unlikely.

Russell Martin’s side emerged 3-1 victors against Bristol City on Saturday and will hope to push on and build their confidence.

The Swans face the tough task of travelling to Sheffield United for their next game, set to take place on Saturday.

Here we outline the injury problems Martin has to contend with…

Kyle Naughton, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, is set to be sidelined for a little while longer.

Youngster Nathanael Ogbeta is also out with a hamstring injury as Martin’s side continue to struggle due to their lack of depth.

Martin has claimed he thinks his side will be better physically next campaign, telling WalesOnline:

“This team is going to look physically different next season, the physical profile of our players. Tonight was too much for us.”

Ogbeta joined the Swans from Shrewsbury Town days before the January transfer window slammed shut. Having been withdrawn early during his last outing in a Shrewsbury shirt, the youngster is still not fully-fit to feature for his new team.

No reports of any new injuries have emerged from the Swansea camp which will certainly be music to the ears of fans and manager Martin alike.

Swansea certainly face a tough test in their next game as they travel to Yorkshire to face promotion play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.

Martin’s side will be hoping the form of star striker, Dutchman Joel Piroe, can give them the ammo they need to get at least a point from this game and push closer to the mid-table mark.