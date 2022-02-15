Tranmere Rovers have appointed former hotshot James Vaughan as sporting director, it has been confirmed.

Vaughan played for the likes of Everton, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland over the course of his career before bringing an end to his playing career after a successful spell with Tranmere Rovers.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 33-year-old is back in the game and back at Prenton Park.

As confirmed on Tranmere Rovers’ official club website, Vaughan has been appointed as the League Two side’s sporting director.

The former striker will be focusing on recruitment initially, before leading the “ongoing structuring of the footballing process” at Tranmere Rovers.

Vaughan’s appointment marks the start of a new challenge for the former Everton youngster, stepping into a boardroom role after a 15-year playing career.

His time with Tranmere Rovers was one of the most prolific spells of his career, netting an impressive 25 goals in 46 games before retiring.

Looking to the future

Vaughan looks set to have an important role to play in the future of Tranmere Rovers, planning for recruitment alongside the current management team and forming the foundations for the club to build on in the long term.

In the meantime, Tranmere Rovers’ short-term goal will be returning to League One.

As it stands, Micky Mellon’s side sit in 2nd place in the League Two table, a hefty 11 points behind table-toppers Forest Green Rovers but five ahead of 4th place Exeter City, although the Grecians do have two games in hand.