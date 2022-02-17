Ipswich Town are enjoying life under manager Kieran McKenna who’s certainly helped the Tractor Boys find an extra gear following his December appointment.

Currently on the periphery of the League One play-off positions Ipswich will believe the unlikely prospect of Championship football could be attainable with a favourable fixture list heading into the crucial stage of the season.

With the forward-thinking McKenna looking to stamp his own idea’s on the squad, the prospect of a summer reshuffle looks likely particularly if Ipswich fail to win promotion this campaign.

Here we take a look at three Ipswich Town players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of the season…

James Norwood

After an outstanding campaign for Tranmere Rovers under Micky Mellon’s leadership, Norwood deservedly made the move to Ipswich in 2019 following his goal-drenched stint in Merseyside.

The League Two golden boot winner during the 2018/19 campaign reached heights many would have believed were out of his possibility scoring 32 goals across Tranmere’s consecutive promotion winning operations after improving on his National League tally of 23.

With interest aplenty in acquiring the 31-year-old services, Norwood chose Ipswich as his next destination.

Following his explosive start, the former Eastbourne Town marksman netted 11 times in 30 league and cup outings failing to reach the extraordinary heights in League Two 43 appearances later with a credible 14 goals to his name, Norwood currently finds himself at a cross-roads in his career with Ipswich currently possessing a wealth of talent in the final-third.

This campaign however has been filled with curveballs and uncertainty. Norwood was placed on the club’s transfer list and demoted to the club’s U23s by the club’s hierarchy before unexpectedly finding himself back in first-team favour during interim manager John McGreal’s short spell in charge.

With Ipswich currently holding the option to extend Norwood’s contract by a further year this summer, Norwood’s time at Portman Road could be coming to a premature end should Ipswich decide to cash in.

Idris El Mizouni

A player with undoubted technical-ability and talent, academy graduate El Mizouni is someone you feel would certainly benefit from regular first-team football.

The former Cambridge United loanee has forced himself into limited first-team reckoning following standout development performances.

The Tunisian International midfielder’s ever-enhancing reputation has seen him feature on eight occasions recording 345 minutes in the process while his sensational strike against Oldham Athletic gave everyone a timely reminder of the assets he has at his disposal.

Having committed his long-term future to the club till at least 2024, Ipswich will surely have no plans to move the 21-year-old on permanently any time soon which makes a potential loan move more appropriate.

Corrie Ndaba

Currently on loan at League Two side Salford City, Ipswich certainly have a big decision to make on the 22-year-old’s future come the summer.

With arguably the division’s leading defenders George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien forming a formidable back-three at present, Ndaba’s opportunities may be limited again come next season.

The Dublin-born defender has showcased his defensive abilities and athleticism throughout his 18 outings for the Ammies.

With Salford boss Gary Bowyer complementary of the defender’s qualities, could extending the duration of the loan beyond this campaign be beneficial to all parties?