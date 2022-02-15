Stoke City’s Romaine Sawyers has returned to training, as per a report by Stoke on Trent Live.

Stoke City will assess him to see how he is over the coming days.

Sawyers, 30, has been out of action since December with a quad injury but is now close to returning to the action.

The Potters are back in action this weekend at home to Birmingham City.

‘Hopefully’…

O’Neill has provided an update on Sawyer’s situation and has said:

“He’ll hopefully get a full week’s training in next week without any restrictions. Then he’ll come into contention thereafter.

“We have to see if it’s beneficial for him to play in a 23s game. I’m not sure it is and we’ll have to wait and see how he looks in training.”

Story so far for Sawyers at Stoke

Stoke swooped to sign him on loan from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in August last year and he has since given them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He enjoyed plenty of first-team football before his injury this winter and has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far for O’Neill’s side, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

West Brom situation

West Brom signed him in 2019 from Brentford and he played a key role in their promotion under former boss Slaven Bilic in his first season at the Hawthorns.

However, he lost his place in the Premier League last term and was allowed to head out the exit door when the Potters came calling.

He is out of contract with the Midlands club at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Stoke play Birmingham on Saturday followed by a game against Luton Town versus former manager Nathan Jones next Wednesday.