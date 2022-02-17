Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has helped transform his side’s season, after a sluggish start under previous manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Blades are on the hunt for a promotion play-off position this season and are hoping to bounce back to fine form tonight against Hull City having played out a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town last time out on Friday.

The ageless Billy Sharp has continued to serve them well this season, pitching in with 11 goals and six assists. However, striker depth could prove an issue for the manager as the club enter crunch time in one of the most hotly-contested promotion pushes in recent times.

Here’s what we know injury wise…

Veteran forward David McGoldrick missed out on the midweek game against Hull City after being forced off with a thigh injury against West Brom on 9th February.

Manager Heckingbottom revealed the injury will see him sidelined for ‘a while’ in an interview with YorkshireLive.

Elsewhere, fellow forward Rhian Brewster’s long-term omission continues. The former Liverpool man is set to sit out for the remainder of the campaign after a horror hamstring injury picked up in the Blades’ game against Peterborough United in January.

The return of Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion last month will ease Heckingbottom’s woes to a degree, but the youngster is yet to feature upon his return.

Elsewhere, Jack O’Connell seems no closer to ending his injury nightmare having missed nearly two whole seasons of football with a knee injury.

Enda Stevens is still suffering from a calf injury which Heckingbottom explained is keeping the Irishman sidelined for ‘longer than he thought’ it would, but the Blades boss revealed before the Hull City clash that he hopes to have Ben Osborn back in the next few weeks.