Sam Allardyce has admitted he left West Brom because he didn’t feel he would receive the backing to take the club back to the Premier League, before labelling the club’s decision to appoint Valerien Ismael as “bizarre”.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League under Allardyce’s management after he was brought in to turn around their fortunes shortly before Christmas 2020.

Since then, the former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham boss has been out of work, while the Baggies went on to appoint Valerien Ismael, who has since been sacked and replaced with Steve Bruce.

Now, Allardyce has opened up on the reasons behind his West Brom departure.

As quoted by Ladbrokes, Allardyce stated that the decision to hire Ismael after paying a £2m compensation fee was “bizarre”, especially given that his understanding was that the Baggies would have to function with a limited budget after their relegation.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It really did surprise me – and I don’t want to criticise anyone in particular – that the club paid £2m in compensation for Barnsley’s manager when there were a whole host of top managers out of work at the time, just queuing up around the block for an opportunity like West Brom.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight because it hasn’t worked out for Valerien Ismael at the club, but I think that there are so many names that were better qualified to do the job.

“I had plenty of chats with the club about the financial situation, so to see them pay £2m for that manager really was bizarre. I mean, if they’d have said to me ‘we’ll give you £2m to spend on players’, it might have been an opportunity for me to stay. It wouldn’t have gone a long way in terms of bringing in players on fees, but that £2m would have gone a long way towards getting a couple of top, top players in on loan.

“The club was facing a loss financially and a relegation, and I just felt that based on the chats I’d had around budgets, I would have found it extremely difficult to have given everything I had to securing promotion if I was frustrated by the squad I had.”

Moving forward…

With both Allardyce and Ismael’s tenures in the past, West Brom will now be looking ahead under the management of Bruce, who picked up his first point in charge of the club with a 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Monday night.

As it stands, the Baggies sit in 8th place, three points away from the play-off spots and without a win in four games.

Many of the teams around West Brom hold games in hand, so Bruce will be determined to pick up his first win sooner rather than later as he looks to revive the club’s push for promotion.