Nottingham Forest remain on Middlesbrough’s heels in the hunt for a promotion play-off spot in the Championship this season.

Steve Cooper’s men failed to beat Stoke City, who could still be in the hunt themselves, in their last game, coming away with a 2-2 draw.

They face another challenge this Friday as they travel down south to face off against Scott Parker’s impressive Bournemouth side who currently sit in 2nd in the division.

Keeping the squad fit will be at the forefront of Cooper’s mind at the minute as they make a push towards promotion, looking for their first Premier League season in 23 years.

Here we break down Nottingham Forest’s current injury woes…

Nottingham Forest fans would have been delighted to see the return of starlet Alex Mighten to the fold in the Stoke City draw.

Mighten was brought on at the end of the game despite boss Cooper’s claims that he would probably not be in contention. The young attacker had been out since December having picked up a knee injury.

Forest’s only other current injury woe concerns star forward Lewis Grabban. The striker was taken off earlier this month as his side fell to defeat against Cardiff. The ex-Norwich City man is set to sit out for most of the remainder of the 2021/22 season, leaving Cooper in something of a selection quandary.

Grabban is Forest’s top scorer this season, bagging 12 and adding four assists, proving a huge help in the club’s promotion push.

However, the arrival of Keinan Davis, who has been in fine fettle since his loan move from Aston Villa, will be a huge boost for the club and the goals supplied by Brennan Johnson, who accompanied Davis upfront in their last game, will go a long way to help Forest get to where they want to be.

Next up, Forest face Bournemouth on Friday in a hotly-contested battle at the upper end of the table.