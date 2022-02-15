Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has heaped praise on Callum Paterson amid his goalscoring struggles at Hillsborough.

Paterson has been a mainstay in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side this campaign, with much of his game time coming as a striker.

His versatility has been as valuable as ever, also operating as a centre-back, right-winger and central midfielder over the course of the season.

However, the Scot has struggled for goals in League One, netting only twice in 26 games. His last goal came in the Owls’ 2-1 loss to Oxford United back in October, but Moore has come out to back Paterson amid his goal drought.

As quoted by The Star, Moore picked out Paterson for high praise, labelling the utility man as an “important” member of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad as he bids to get amongst the goals for the first time since October.

He went on to back the former Cardiff City man to get on the scoresheet sooner rather than later providing he keeps working hard, saying:

“I would love him to get a goal.

“He works so tirelessly and is an important member of the team. He adds so much versatility. He has played in midfield, defence and up front this season.

“When he plays in the attacking positions, we want him to score. He can feel pleased with his performance against Rotherham and we will need him again for Wednesday.

“We want him to score a goal – I am a firm believer if he keeps working he will get a goal.”

Up next…

Paterson will be hoping to get the chance to end his goalless run this week, with some favourable opponents coming up for the Owls.

Accrington Stanley await Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday and although they can be tricky customers, John Coleman’s side have conceded 47 goals in 31 League One outings so far this season.

Then, at the weekend, Wednesday travel to Doncaster Rovers, who sit at the bottom of the League One table with 63 goals conceded – the worst of all third-tier sides this campaign.