Charlton Athletic’s chances of a late push for the play-offs are fading away fast after their back-to-back defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Charlton Athletic’s poor start to the season under Nigel Adkins is coming back to haunt them now.

The Addicks are comfortably in mid-table now though after Johnnie Jackson steered them away from any potential relegation danger.

Here we breakdown their current injury list in full…

Striking duo Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are both out with muscle injuries that they picked up away at Bolton last week. They both missed the trip to Wigan last time out and are being assessed this week to determine how long they could be out for.

Winger Corey Blackett-Taylor is ruled out with a tight hamstring that he sustained in their league match against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month but Jackson said at the time that one isn’t too serious.

Forward Jayden Stockley has been sidelined for a couple of months now with a back issue. He is the Addicks’ top scorer this term on 14 goals but hasn’t played since the game against Plymouth Argyle on 18th December. The former Preston North End man is slowly easing his way back to action but isn’t being rushed back.

Jake Forster-Caskey has been out all season with an ACL injury with Charlton announcing on their official Twitter page that he was back running on the grass in October (see tweet below).

👣 Who's that back on the grass? Another big step for JFC towards his recovery! 👏 🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGurv4 pic.twitter.com/powKLpCtUD — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 15, 2021

Defender Sam Lavelle, who joined last summer from Morecambe, is back training with the group after picking up a groin injury earlier in this campaign.