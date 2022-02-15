Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 3rd in the Championship table well within reaching distance of regaining their automatic spot from Bournemouth.

Tony Mowbray’s side played out a 0-0 draw against fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion last night but will be hoping to amp up the pressure on the Cherries as they take on Millwall on Saturday.

Mowbray will be keen to keep his entire roster fit as he looks to guide the Rovers to their first taste of top-flight football since 2012.

Here, we break down the club’s injury problems in detail…

Mowbray’s freshest test is a knock to star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, picked up in the West Brom game last night. However, the boss seems to be pretty hopeful that the Chilean international will be raring to go for the weekend.

Daniel Ayala dropped out of Rovers’ starting line-up at the last minute ahead of the West Brom game as Joe Rankin-Costello took his place.

Manager Mowbray claimed after the game that he preferred Ayala for the game as he would have combatted Andy Carroll’s power in the Baggies’ attack but he couldn’t start the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Bradley Dack (knee), Tayo Edun (ankle), Ian Poveda (ankle) and Dilan Markanday (hamstring) remain out of matchday squads.

The availability of full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik (hamstring) is currently unknown.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Millwall to Ewood Park on Saturday. The Rovers are currently on a run of four games without a win and will be looking to bounce back and find their rhythm.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s form has been mixed under Gary Rowett but the side will be looking to capitalise on their victory over Cardiff last week.