Steve Bruce’s West Brom tenure has begun with a loss and a draw, following last night’s goalless game v Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns.

Promotion for West Brom this season now seems to be completely out of the picture. Sitting in 8th place of the Championship table and having not scored in any of their last four league outings, another season of Championship football looks inevitable.

And Bruce’s pursuit of an unlikely top-six finish will be hindered by his current injury list.

Here we summarise West Brom’s current injury list in full ahead of the season run-in…

The main injury concern for West Brom at the moment is of course Daryl Dike. The USMNT striker signed for the club from Orlando City last month and in just his second game for the club – his first start – he picked up a hamstring injury.

He’s been ruled out until after next month’s international break.

Elsewhere, Matt Phillips has now missed West Brom’s last two Championship fixtures with a foot injury, but there’s been no reports as to how sever the injury is, or when he might be available for selection again.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley has been an ever-present once again in the side this season. But he’s recently been diagnosed with chicken pox and so he faces an unknown amount of time on the sidelines – it’s not expected to be a long lay-off for Bartley though.

A long-term absentee for the Baggies is Kean Bryan. The summer signing arrived at the club injured and on his first start for West Brom, picked up an ACL injury which ruled him out until next season after just three league appearances – Bryan underwent surgery in November.

Kenneth Zohore is the last injury concern within Bruce’s first-team. The Danish striker barely featured under Valerien Ismael before he was ruled out for up to two months in November with a muscle injury.

Nothing has yet been reported of Zohore, and he’s not featured in a matchday squad since.