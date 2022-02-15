Middlesbrough are prioritising a promotion push between now and the end of the season and will look at renewing contracts closer to the conclusion of the campaign.

Middlesbrough look rejuvenated under new manager Chris Wilder and are likely to postpone any negotiations as a result.

The Teessiders have three players whose contracts will expire in June later this year, all of which the club are likely to want to tie down given their experience.

Here are the Boro players whose contracts come to an end in 2022…

Jonny Howson

Howson has started all but one of Middlesbrough’s games since Chris Wilder took over in November. He has played 212 games for the club in all competitions since arriving from Norwich and is key to the way the club want to play going forwards.

The Boro captain’s on-pitch relationship with Marcus Tavernier and Matt Crooks has proved pivotal in getting Boro up the table and into the play-off positions.

Sol Bamba

Signed by former boss Neil Warnock at the start of the campaign, Bamba has been used perhaps more than he thought he would have been.

He has played 20 times in all competitions for Boro and has also took up a coaching role at the club.

At 37 he may not sign another contract at the Riverside, but he has undoubted experience having played in the Premier League and at international level with Ivory Coast, as well as several years in the second tier with the likes of Cardiff, Leeds and Leicester.

Lee Peltier

Lee Peltier is another defender who boasts a wealth of experience and whose contracts ends in June.

Also signed by Neil Warnock as a free-agent, Peltier has played as back-up for all of Boro’s defence. He has played at right-back, right wing-back, centre-back, left-back and left wing-back, and his versatility has made him a valuable asset for Chris Wilder.

Similar to Bamba, Peltier is getting towards the twilight of his career at 35 and may not look to extend his stay beyond this season. But Boro may see differently.