Jed Wallace has once again been the star of the show for Millwall, but his future at The Den looks to be hanging in the balance.

Wallace, 28, is in his sixth season at Millwall. The Englishman has featured nearly 200 times in league competitions for the Lions, having played 24 times in the Championship this season.

He’s netted five goals and grabbed himself six assists so far. He’s not quite reached the levels of previous seasons but his side haven’t performed all that well, with Millwall currently sitting in 15th place of the Championship table.

After a contested January transfer window, we summarise the latest surrounding Wallace’s future at Millwall…

Do Nottingham Forest still hold an interest?

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest were being heavily linked with a move for Wallace last month. The Sun on Sunday reported (16.01.21) that Wallace was set to undergo a medical with the Reds, but for injury scuppering his move to the City Ground.

After ultimately missing out on a move for Wallace, reports just last week suggested that Forest have made Wallace a priority summer signing.

Will he leave Millwall this summer?

It looks very likely that Wallace could be leaving Millwall in the summer. His contract is out at the end of the campaign and he’s already refused to be drawn into speculation regarding a renewal.

Lions boss Gary Rowett stood firm on Wallace’s Millwall situation last month. He and the club were said to have knocked back at least one Nottingham Forest bid which didn’t meet their valuation, reiterating his desire to keep Wallace at the club but acknowledging the fact that losing him for free this summer wouldn’t be ideal.

It seems like Wallace and indeed Millwall are at a crossroads now. Wallace has remained loyal to the club for a number of seasons but they don’t seem to be any closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League.

A summer move looks as though it could be on the cards.