Millwall boss Gary Rowett has moved to heap praise on defender Murray Wallace following his impressive performance against Cardiff City at the weekend.

It was a successful day at the office for Millwall last Saturday, with Gary Rowett’s side securing a 2-1 win over an in-form Cardiff City outfit.

One man who impressed many was Scottish defender Wallace, who rounded off a strong display with a 73rd-minute goal to put the Lions ahead. The 29-year-old kept Jordan Hugill quiet, something few defenders have managed to do since his loan move to the Bluebirds.

Now, Wallace has drawn high praise for his work, with Millwall boss Rowett picking him out after the game.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett suggested that Cardiff City underestimated Wallace, praising the former Scunthorpe United and Huddersfield Town for his composure and character. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think Cardiff thought put him on the little Scotsman and he [Hugill] will win every header.

“Little did they know that he’s probably in the gym 23 hours a day and as competitive as they come.

“It’s testament to the player’s character that whoever plays against him has a scrap. And he’ll show that composure, like we’ve seen, in front of goal and in general play. Certainly, for us it is important, as it was in the West Brom game, that our three central defenders defend that first ball and defend that direct ball – don’t allow any real easy second balls or knockdowns – to allow the opposition to get a little foothold in those areas.

“All three of our centre-backs were really competitive, and have been for the last few weeks.

“Muzza, with his goal, epitomises that.”

Looking ahead…

Millwall and Wallace will be looking to maintain the momentum from the Cardiff City win to get a run of wins going as they bid to get back on track.

Rowett’s side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, putting their faint hopes of a late push for the play-off spots at risk. However, the win means they are still nine points away from the top-six with 16 games remaining.

Next up is a Tuesday night clash with QPR, who find themselves in 4th as it stands. Mark Warburton’s side will be determined to return to winning ways after falling to defeat against strugglers Barnsley at the weekend.