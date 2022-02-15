QPR currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table, with a game against Millwall coming up later this evening.

A win could see QPR leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in 3rd and go to within one win of 2nd place Bournemouth.

The R’s certainly look primed to challenge for promotion in the second half of the campaign. R’s manager Mark Warburton though has a handful of inured players.

Here we breakdown QPR’s current injury list in full…

At the moment, QPR’s biggest injury worry is with Chris Willock. The attacker has arguably been QPR’s best player so far this season, but he missed the last outing v Barnsley with a knee injury and is in doubt to play against Millwall tonight.

It doesn’t seem like a serious injury but his absence from the game at Oakwell was definitely evident.

Elsewhere, Warburton looks set to welcome back on loan left-back Sam McCallum in the coming weeks. The Norwich City man impressed at the start of the season but has missed most of the campaign after undergoing hamstring earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, Warburton’s woes in the goalkeeping department rumble on after Joe Walsh joined Jordan Archer in the physios room.

Walsh picked up a hand injury in training last week and faces a spell on the sidelines, whilst Archer injured his shoulder last month and looks set for a few more weeks on the touchline.

For QPR then, they’re lucky to have very few injury troubles at such a crucial time in the season. Willock’s absence will be a huge blow for them as long as it carries on but thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a serious injury.

Warburton has a number of players who’ve shown a chequered fitness record this season though, in the likes of strikers Andre Gray, Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes, and full-backs Lee Wallace and Moses Odubajo.

But if the QPR players can maintain their form and fitness until the end of the campaign, then promotion could definitely be on the cards.