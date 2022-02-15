Wigan Athletic loanee Jordan Jones has been backed to succeed on loan with St. Mirren, with Buddies left-back Scott Tanser excited to form a partnership with the winger.

Jones, 27, made a temporary move away from Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window.

He returned to Scotland to join St. Mirren until the end of the season, where it will be hoped that he can make a good impression as he bids to pick up more game time away from the DW Stadium.

Since joining, Jones has played four times for the Buddies, providing a goal and an assist in their recent 4-0 win over Kelty Hearts.

Now, the Wigan Athletic loanee has been backed to succeed by teammate Tanser, who operated on the left-hand side with Jones against Kelty Hearts.

As quoted by the Daily Record, left-back Tanser said he expects to form a “really good partnership” with Northern Irishman Jones over the remainder of the season, saying:

“It was great to link up with Jordan, I think we’ll develop a really good partnership.

“We’re both attacking-minded players so I think we’ll create a lot down the left side.”

Bidding to impress…

Although Jones hasn’t been able to have a telling impact at Wigan Athletic just yet, his loan spell with St. Mirren will give him the chance to catch Leam Richardson’s eye.

He still has plenty of time remaining on his contract with the Latics given that he only joined the club in the summer too, so it remains to be seen if he can break into the club’s first-team once he returns from his spell back up in Scotland.

Jones is familiar with the Scottish Premiership, having spent time on the books with Kilmarnock and Rangers before coming down to England to join Wigan Athletic last year.