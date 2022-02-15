Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has said Manchester United loanee James Garner must maintain his standards as he continues to flourish on loan at the City Ground.

Garner, 20, has cemented himself as a key player since returning to Nottingham Forest for a second loan spell last summer.

The midfielder has nailed down a place in Steve Cooper’s starting XI, continuing his development away from Manchester United while making himself a firm favourite among Forest fans.

Now, after finding “another level”, Garner has been urged to maintain his standards by Nottingham Forest boss Cooper.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Cooper has moved to heap praise on the youngster, urging Garner to keep working hard if he wants to maintain his recent form and continue to improve.

Here’s what Cooper had to say:

“Jimmy has been a really strong performer for us, probably since he came on against Reading.

“He came on in the Reading game away from home and had a really good impact, nearly scored and set up a great chance (for Lewis Grabban). Since then, I think he’s found another level. What’s important for him – and we’ve spoken about this – is that he doesn’t drop any standards and continues to improve.

“The only way to do that is by continuing to perform well in the next game, and do even better. He’s in a good place, Jimmy. But he’s got to work even harder to, at minimum, stay where he is, but hopefully keep improving.

“That will be good for everyone, if he does.”

The run-in awaits…

The final weeks and months of the season will give Garner the perfect chance to show exactly what he’s capable of once again – just as he did against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest’s loaned-in star has been an influential player in Cooper’s revival of the club’s campaign, impressing in defensive midfield and in a slightly more advanced role when called upon.

The England U21 international boasts plenty of potential and, given his age and the quality of his performances this season, there’s no reason why he can’t go on to become a first-team regular with Manchester United.