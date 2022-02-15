Ipswich Town swooped to sign QPR striker MacAuley Bonne on loan last summer to add some more firepower to their attacking options.

Ipswich Town brought the attacker in under their former boss Paul Cook.

Bonne, 26, has scored 12 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has also provided three assists to his teammates.

The Zimbabwe international currently has his sights set on helping the Tractor Boys push for the play-offs under new manager Kieran McKenna.

Do Ipswich hold an option to buy?

Ipswich do not hold an option to buy Bonne on a permanent basis and he only joined on a season-long loan deal last June, as detailed on their official club website.

He is due to return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the expiration of his loan this summer and his future lies in the hands of his parent club.

Bonne joined QPR in 2020 from Charlton Athletic but has struggled to hit the ground running with Mark Warburton’s side, managing just three goals in 35 matches last term.

He still has a year left on his contract with the London club as well.

Has anything been said about his future?

A report by TWTD in January suggested that Ipswich were keen on making Bonne’s move to Portman Road permanent and said discussions between the parties involved were ‘ongoing’.

The Tractor Boys signed Christian Walton for good after his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this winter but didn’t seal a deal for Bonne before the end of the window last month.

This transfer situation has been dragged on and is expected to be addressed in the summer.