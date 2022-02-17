With Hull City losing the last three games on the bounce under new manager Shota Arveladze, there’s no question that he will be looking at the summer transfer window to offload some of the players

But with Hull sitting in 20th place in the Championship and 12 points safe from the relegation zone, there is only one goal on the mind of new owner Acun Ilicali, and that would be to avoid relegation at all cost.

Nevertheless, here are three players for Hull City who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Keane Lewis-Potter

The tricky young winger has been a shining light this season for an inconsistent Hull City team with Lewis-Potter being the top goal scorer for his team with six goals so far in the Championship.

However, Hull may be forced to sell their top goal scorer with a few Premier League clubs sniffing around him in the January transfer window, as Hull rejected bids from Brentford numerous times and also Tottenham who are rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old.

But owner Acun Ilicali stated in January: “At this moment, even if they pay £20million I will not sell him”.

Tom Eaves

The Liverpool born target man has been in and out of the starting eleven since his arrival from Gillingham in 2019 and has been struggling for form under previous head coach Grant McCann, however he scored in a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and also in a 2-0 win in Shota Arveladze’s first game in charge against Swansea.

But with the arrival of Brentford loanee Marcus Forss and Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Eaves has been out of favour and with the new manager having a different style of play to McCann, it could be Eaves who has to make way for incoming transfers in the summer.

Festus Arthur

The Ghanaian centre-back has been a prospect that Hull City fans have kept a keen eye on ever since his arrival from none league Stockport County in 2020. He played only twice for the Tigers in the 2020/21 season and looked like a solid player in those games.

He then joined League Two side Barrow on loan in August 2021 where he played 15 times for the Bluebirds, scoring once. Arthur has since been recalled from loan in order to deal with injuries in January but he is yet to play for Hull since then but has been on the bench for games against Blackburn, Bournemouth and Swansea respectively.