West Brom swooped to sign Matt Clarke on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer and he has since slotted in nicely into their side.

The centre-back has enjoyed plenty of first-team football with the Midlands club this term, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

Clarke, 25, spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship with Derby County.

He has provided the Baggies with more competition and depth in their defensive department since his temporary switch.

Do West Brom hold an option to buy?

West Brom don’t hold an option to buy Clarke and he only joined on a season-long loan deal, as detailed on their official club website when he signed last July.

The former Ipswich Town and Portsmouth man joined parent club Brighton back in 2019 but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

He still has a year left on his contract with the Seagulls but it is yet to be known whether he is part of Graham Potter’s plans for the future.

Has anything been said about a permanent deal?

Nothing concrete has been suggested in regards to West Brom targeting a permanent deal. He was signed under former boss Valerien Ismael so his chances of a move lie with new manager Steve Bruce now.

A report by Birmingham Live in January claimed that the Baggies were after Rangers defender Conor Goldson and suggested the club had a decision to make on Clarke’s future this summer.

For now, the Brighton man will be eager to impress Bruce and help his side make a push for the top six.