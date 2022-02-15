Millwall signed Benik Afobe on loan from Stoke City at the start of the season.

Afobe, 29, has endured some tough years since signing for Stoke City in 2019. He signed alongside Ryan Woods for a combined fee of £19million but since, Afobe has scored just eight league goals for the Potters.

Instead, he’s spent time away from the club on loan with the likes of Bristol City, Trabzonspor and now Millwall.

For the Lions, Afobe has scored six goals in 29 Championship outings.

Do Millwall have an option to buy Afobe permanently?

Afobe is under contract at Stoke City until next summer. Given his likely high wages and lack of form since joining the club, it’d be understandable that Stoke may want to offload him permanently in the summer, and Millwall could be front of the queue.

But there’s nothing reported to suggest that Millwall have an option, or an obligation to buy Afobe permanently from Stoke City.

What has Rowett said about Afobe’s future?

Rowett previously stated that he’d like to sign Afobe permanently. He said that anyone who comes to the club on loan and performs well will be considered for a permanent swoop, mentioning Afobe, with the striker himself not ruling out a move to The Den at the end of this season.

The DR Congo striker has scored three goals in all competitions since the turn of the year. He’s starting to find some fitness and hasn’t missed a game (bar one against his parent club Stoke City) since September.

If he can maintain that fitness and maintain his scoring form, he’ll give both Millwall and Stoke City plenty to think about in the summer.