Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has revealed he isn’t “far away” from triggering an extension clause in his contract with the Blades.

Basham struggled for consistent game time in the early stages of the season, but he has consolidated his place in Sheffield United’s starting XI once again since the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom.

There have been some questions asked regarding his future at Bramall Lane, with the 33-year-old’s deal expiring at the end of the season.

However, there is an option for a 12-month extension included in his current deal and now, Basham has revealed how close he is to triggering the clause.

As quoted by The Star, Basham revealed that he isn’t exactly sure of when the clause will be triggered, but said it is “about seven or eight games” away. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think it’s about seven or eight games away. I haven’t done it yet and I’m not exactly sure when. But it’s around that number, I know that.

“I knew it was going to take a while because of the start I had, when I wasn’t involved that much. It’s not far away now though. So I’m just going to keep on going and giving everything.”

Another push for promotion…

Basham is more than familiar with promotion bids by now, playing a key role in Sheffield United’s rise from League One and back to the Premier League.

He looks set to play an important role in the Blades’ latest bid for promotion too, having played all 90 minutes in the club’s last 14 Championship games. Across all competitions, Basham has played a hefty 342 times for Sheffield United since joining in 2014, and his experience will be vital to Heckingbottom’s side in the coming weeks and months.

Next up for Basham and co is a midweek clash with Hull City, where Sheffield United could rise into the play-off spots if they can defeat Shota Arveladze’s side.