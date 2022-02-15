Former Hull City boss Phil Brown has had an interview to become the next manager of Oxford City, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

He has been out of the game since being sacked by Southend United in October.

Brown, 62, is looking to get back into the dugout now and has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Oxford City position.

They currently play their football in the National League South and are sat in 3rd position.

Hull City spell

Brown’s best achievements as a manager came at Hull City. He guided the Tigers into the Premier League for the first time in their history back in 2008 against the odds after a Play-Off final win over Bristol City at Wembley.

He ended up spending just under four years in charge of the East Yorkshire club and kept them up in their first season in the top flight before losing his job during the campaign after.

Other stints

The former Hartlepool United and Bolton Wanderers right-back had a spell at Derby County before his move to Hull as Phil Parkinson’s first-team coach in 2006.

After leaving the Tigers in 2010, he went on to have managerial stints at Preston North End, Southend, Swindon Town and Indian outfit Hyderabad.

What next?

Brown’s time at Hull is always fondly remembered by their fans but his career hasn’t quite since lived up to his time there.

Oxford City could now be his next home if they decide to offer him the job. They have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Josh Ashby, Alfie Potter and Elliot Benyon.