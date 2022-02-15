Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said Daniel Ayala was given the green light to play against West Brom after pulling up in training on Monday.

The 31-year-old was named in Blackburn Rovers’ starting XI ahead of their Championship clash with West Brom, only to pull out during the warm-up, making way for Joe Rankin-Costello.

Ayala’s injury comes as another injury blow to Mowbray’s side, with talisman Ben Brereton Diaz forced off during the game too.

Now, Mowbray has moved to shed light on Ayala’s situation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Blackburn Rovers boss revealed that the Spanish defender “felt something” in training on Monday but, after undergoing scans, was given the all-clear to play against the Baggies.

He said:

“Daniel felt something in training on Monday, yet I knew Andy Carroll was playing.

“It might have been a better move for us to play Daniel in this game rather than Darragh Lenihan who has been amazing for this football team, but the power and strength of Carroll was going to be a problem but I thought we dealt with him well.

“It disrupted us, Ryan would have played further forward but we moved him inside one. Karlan Grant is pretty mobile and direct and Ryan’s speed and mobility helped the team so it wasn’t a disaster.

“It’s something you have to cope with and why you have a squad of players.”

A disrupted run

Ayala played all 90 minutes in Blackburn Rovers’ first 13 games of the season, but he has been in and out of the side since then.

Injury has meant the former Middlesbrough man has been in and out of the squad, and the form of back three Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke has kept Ayala on the bench when fit.

It will be hoped that the injury picked up in Monday night’s warm-up isn’t anything too serious, with Blackburn Rovers determined to have as many players as possible fit in their bid to maintain their push for promotion this season.

Next up for Blackburn Rovers is a Championship clash with Gary Rowett’s Millwall, who make the trip up to Ewood Park in a bid to pick up back-to-back wins after defeating Cardiff City at the weekend.