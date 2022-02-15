Charlton Athletic have some bright young players in their side, and 2022 could be the year that some of them breakthrough.

Johnnie Jackson’s side currently sit in 14th place of the League One table. It’s been a poor season overall for the Addicks but with Jackson now their permanent manager, plans can start being made for the long-term.

And with that, Charlton could push more focus onto their younger players – here we look at three Charlton Athletic youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Deji Elerewe

Elerewe has caught the eye of many Charlton Athletic fans this season. He’s been with the Addicks since 2016 and has this season made his league debut for the club, having now played three League One games for Charlton.

At 18 years old he’s already showing plenty of promise, and looks to be cementing his place in the Charlton Athletic first-team picture.

Euan Williams

The Northern Ireland U19 man made his first-team debut for Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

He previously represented England at U16 level and has been with the Addicks since last year, but this year could be the year that Williams starts to stake a claim in Jackson’s Charlton first-team.

Ryan Viggars

Another youth international o this list, Viggars has represented Wales at U17, U18 and U19 level, having made his professional club debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season.

He’s someone that Charlton fans have seen very little of, but they’ll be very hopeful that his involvements within the Welsh youth sides means that he’s a player with bags of potential.