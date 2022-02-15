Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said the club could “never” afford to reunite with John Marquis, who made a winter move from Portsmouth to Lincoln City.

Marquis, 29, made the move from Fratton Park to Sincil Bank in January, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half-year spell with Portsmouth.

During the transfer window, McSheffrey admitted that he would have liked to reunite with the former Doncaster Rovers striker, though added finances would have made the deal difficult.

Now, the Doncaster Rovers boss has reiterated that a deal could “never” have been done.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey confirmed that his name came up “a couple of times” in conversations, but said the Marquis would have had to take a considerable wage cut to return to the Keempoat Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say:

“His name came up a couple of times.

“John had a great three years at this club which earned him a contract that he deserved at another club who can afford to pay those big wages.

“Lincoln have stumped up the money to match that and get him to their club. They felt that they needed a couple of new strikers in the building and they’ve gone all out with the wages to pay for those types of players.

“John was never one that we could afford to bring back unless he really wanted to come back and take a considerable wage cut.”

Fond memories

Marquis is a player who will be fondly remembered by Doncaster Rovers fans for years to come.

He was the club’s go-to man in front of goal for three years after arriving from Millwall, managing 66 goals and 18 assists in 153 games across all competitions. Marquis was pivotal in Rovers’ promotion-winning campaign in 2016/17, netting 25 goals in 45 League Two games, also scoring 14 and 21 times in his two campaigns of League One football with the club.

Now, McSheffrey and co will be hoping they can contain their former star as they face Lincoln City on Tuesday night.