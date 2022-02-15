Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says Hull City’s sacking of Grant McCann was “unfair”.

Sheffield United take on the Tigers this evening at Bramall Lane.

McCann, 41, was dismissed at the end of last month and replaced by Shota Arveladze.

The Northern Irishman was linked with the Sunderland job recently but they decided to appoint Alex Neil in the end.

‘I called him’…

Heckingbottom has sympathy for his former teammate and has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“Grant is a mate of mine so yes, of course I spoke to him. I played with Grant when we were at Barnsley together. So I called him, as quite a few people I know did.

“It is unfair on Grant but no one has to talk to me about changing ownership because I’ve experienced it before myself. You know what happens when that occurs. It totally changes the dynamic and the atmosphere of a football club, it’s one of those things. When it’s your club you can do what you want.”

New ownership at Hull

Hull started life under new owner Acun Ilicali in dream fashion with three wins on the spin against Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City.

However, they have now lost their past three matches against Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham ahead of this evening’s clash versus the Blades.

The Tigers are 12 points above the relegation zone at the moment and won’t want to be dragged into a dogfight.

They delved into the transfer window last month to sign Ryan Longman on a permanent basis, Regan Slater from Sheffield United and Marcus Forss, Liam Walsh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh all on loan deals until the end of the campaign.

McCann’s spell

McCann left League One side Doncaster Rovers to take over from Nigel Adkins at the MKM Stadium back in 2019 and Hull were relegated in his first year in charge.

He then guided them to the third tier title last term at the first time of asking.

The ex-Peterborough United man left the club along with his trusted assistant Cliff Byrne and the pair have a big decision on where they go from here.