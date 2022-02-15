Bradford City have sacked Derek Adams and have placed Mark Trueman in interim charge, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have decided to part company with the Scotsman after a poor run of results.

Adams, 46, made the move to Valley Parade last summer after guiding Morecambe to promotion to League One last season.

However, his switch to Yorkshire hasn’t worked out and he has now been given the chop.

Bradford situation

Bradford currently sit 11th in the League Two table and have won nine, drawn 13 and lost nine out of their 31 matches so far this season.

The Bantams are eight points off the play-offs but lost their last game 1-0 at home to Exeter City which has proven to be the final straw for Adams.

He was given the January transfer window to try and bolster the squad last month but things haven’t changed for him and the club has now decided to take action with 15 matches left of the campaign to play.

Drawing too many games has been an issue for Bradford this term and they haven’t scored enough goals.

What next?

Bradford still have an outside chance of making the top seven if they can hit a bit of form between now and the end of the season.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a home clash against Oldham Athletic, who are in decent form under John Sheridan as they look to stay up.

The Bantams then have clashes against Harrogate Town and Mansfield Town at home to end February.