Millwall defender Chinwike Okoli has emerged on the radar of Premier League side Aston Villa, as per a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Millwall could face a battle to keep hold of the young prospect in the near future.

Okoli, 18, is being linked with a move to Steven Gerrard’s side after catching the eye with the Lions.

AllNigerianSoccer.com also claim that Championship clubs such as AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Cardiff City are also keen to land him.

Millwall story so far

Millwall scouted the teenager at the age of 12 and he has since risen up through the academy of the London club.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Lions but has trained with their senior side over recent times.

The 6ft 4inc defender is still on a scholarship deal with the Championship side and they are keen to tie him down on a professional contract as soon as they can.

However, they are expected to face competition for his signature now with other sides looking to potentially lure him away from The Den.

What next?

Losing Okoli at such as young age would be a massive blow to Millwall, especially if he was to go to a league rival.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is someone who they would like to provide a pathway into their first-team over the next couple of years.

Their fans have seen 16-year-old academy graduate Zak Lovelace in action this term against Coventry City and Okoli could be next in line to make the step up.