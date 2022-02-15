Millwall host QPR in the Championship this evening.

QPR make the short trip across London to face Millwall later this evening. The R’s suffered a shock defeat v bottom club Barnsley last time out but remain very much in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall meanwhile have endured a difficult season so far, but after taking seven points from their last four games they’ve moved up into 15th.

A handful of The72’s staff members have made their prediction for tonight’s game at The Den…

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“With QPR having not won in three games it will certainly be an interesting game. Coming off a really disappointing 1-0 loss to Barnsley, QPR will be looking to bounce back with a big three points to solidify their challenge for that 2nd place in the Championship.

“With their recent form though this won’t be an easy task. Millwall put an impressive performance in on Saturday against Cardiff City to get all three points, and with some big performances in recent weeks I think this could be another on for Millwall. I’ll be predicting a tight affair, and a home win.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 QPR

Adam Kiddle @AdamMKDFC

“Millwall can be tough to beat on their day under Gary Rowett, however they will have to overcome a visit from 4th place QPR this evening. The absence of Ballard, Bradshaw, Leonard and a handful of other players could be the downfall of any Millwall chances.

“Winless in three, Warburton’s Hoops are still positioned high with a strong squad who currently sit in the play-offs. They will look to bounce back in tonight’s London derby with a victory that could see them overtake Blackburn Rovers in 3rd and soar eight points clear in the play-offs.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-2 QPR

Owen Griffiths

“With QPR suffering a shock defeat against relegation threatened Barnsley last time out, you feel tonight’s clash against capital rivals Millwall is a good opportunity to respond.

“Millwall will be buoyant after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff but I think Mark Warburton’s side might edge this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-2 QPR