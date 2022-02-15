Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says they are taking a look at a free agent centre-back.

Crewe Alexandra are casting their eyes over a potential addition in training.

The Railwaymen have been in poor form recently and have leaked eight goals in their past two matches.

They could try and solve the issue by adding another body into their defensive department. However, their manager has suggested nothing is “imminent” just yet.

‘See where it goes’…

Artell has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“Yeah we’ve made contact with four centre-halfs and they’ve all said ‘thanks, but no thanks’. We’ve got one training with us and we’ll see where we get to. It’s not imminent by a long stretch.”

Struggling Crewe

Crewe are winless in their last six games and have lost their last five on the spin as they prepare to face 2nd place Wigan Athletic this evening.

The Cheshire side have slumped to joint-bottom of the League One table alongside Doncaster Rovers and are nine points from safety with 15 matches left of the campaign to play.

Who is out there still?

The identity of the player on trial with the Railwaymen is unknown at this stage. There are players out there such as Martin Cranie, Will Sanders and Mason Barrett who remain without a club at the moment and are options to Football League sides.

Crewe were busy in the January transfer window last month and ended up signing Tariq Uwakwe, Bassala Sambou, Dan Agyei, Rekeem Harper and Ryan Alebiosu to bolster their ranks.

Wigan clash

Wigan are nine points behind Rotherham United with three games in-hand, one of which is tonight against Artell’s men so they will be looking to get all three points to close the gap.