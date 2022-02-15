Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says Doncaster Rovers will be a “dangerous” opponent for his side.

Lincoln City are back in action this evening as they welcome Gary McSheffrey’s men to the LNER Stadium.

The Imps are five points above the relegation zone after a couple of useful results against Morecambe and Wycombe Wanderers in the past two games.

Doncaster, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the league and are joint-24th with Crewe Alexandra.

‘Dangerous’…

Appleton is taking nothing for granted though tonight and has said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“We’re playing against a side who from an expectation point of view have very little on them at this moment in time with where they are.

“That makes them more dangerous so we have to go into the game with a determination and an understanding that the times when we dug in on Saturday, we may have to do that again.”

He added:

“I’d like to think the message that comes from myself and the staff makes it very clear to the players that tomorrow is going to be as difficult a game as Saturday was and the previous Tuesday. The players are aware of that and know that on any given day, any team can beat anybody and I think it’s shown over the last few weeks.”

Lincoln season so far

It is no secret that it hasn’t been the best of season so far for Lincoln and they have struggled to reach the same heights of the past campaign.

Nevertheless, they will be hoping they have turned a corner now and another win tonight would see them rise further away from any danger of dropping into League Two.

They delved into the January transfer window to boost their ranks by landing John Marquis, Ben House, Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen to inject more firepower into their attack.

Doncaster situation

It has been a tough past few months for Doncaster and they are at serious risk of relegation to League Two.

They are nine points from safety with 14 games left to play and make the trip to Lincoln on the back of a 4-0 drubbing away at Portsmouth last time out.

Donny have picked up wins away at MK Dons and Sunderland though over recent times and will fancy their chances of getting something tonight.