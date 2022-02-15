Former Newport County boss Michael Flynn is “believed” to be in the running for the Walsall job, as detailed in a report by the Express & Star.

Walsall are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Matt Taylor, who was sacked last week after a poor run of form.

They have placed experienced coach Neil McDonald alongside Mat Sadler in caretaker charge and they won their first game at the helm 1-0 last time out against promotion chasing Tranmere Rovers.

Flynn, 41, is a potential candidate for the permanent role and has been out of the game since leaving fellow League Two side Newport County in October last year.

Newport County spell

Flynn was appointed in interim charge back in March 2017 when the Exiles were 11 points adrift in the relegation zone and staring down the barrel of a relegation to non-league.

However, he turned their season around and ended up landing the full-time job at the end of that campaign.

He then went on to spend four years with the Welsh outfit and guided them to the Play-Offs twice.

Newport were denied promotion to League One last term after losing 1-0 to Morecambe in extra-time and Flynn decided to move just a couple of months into this season.

What next for Walsall?

Flynn would be ideal for Walsall as he has proven himself in the fourth tier and transformed his former club from relegation fodder to serious promotion contenders.

The Saddlers just need to stay up this term now and then focus on improving over the summer.